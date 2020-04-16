Michael Che honors his late grandmother by covering rent for 160 public housing units

Entertainment

Michael Che wants to honor his late grandmother who died after contracting the coronavirus.

The “Saturday Night Live” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he plans to pay one month’s rent for all of the individuals living in his grandmother’s public housing complex.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che wrote in the post. “Obviously I cant offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in.”‘

He went on to write, “I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.” Ps. deblasio! cuomo! diddy! let’s fix this! page me! – che”

Che has previously said that his grandmother moved out of that building in the 90s.

In a now deleted Instagram post, the “Weekend Update” host had revealed that his grandmother died of complications from the coronavirus. “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone,” he wrote at the time. “But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy.”

During last weekend’s virtual episode of “SNL” the star signed off from his segment saying, “From Weekend Update, I’m Martha’s grandbaby.”