The Nate-ure Report: Giraffes at the El Paso Zoo

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas - The "Nate-ure Report" rolls on as ABC-7's Nate Ryan heads to the African Savannah to meet the world's tallest living mammal, the giraffe.

We all know giraffes are tall, but just their legs taller than most humans at 6 feet. And they can move too.

Giraffe's can reach running speeds up to 35 miles per hour, serving many purposes.

"They run from predators. Not a lot of predators are willing to hunt them because of their size they're pretty intimidating," says zookeeper Alejandro De La Llave.

"But when felines, the big ones, get hungry they will try to get a giraffe or an elephant," says De La Llave, referring to lions in the wild. "They're gonna have a very low success rate at that but they'll try to."

Giraffes are territorial, and will often spar with other males for turf.

The hooves also pack a pretty powerful kick. To put in perspective, it's even forced zoo staff into some home improvement within the enclosure.

"We used to have about two or three holes because the giraffe will kick them, and they just went directly through the cinder block…so they are pretty strong. They have a strong karate kick."

Giraffes are exclusively found across sub Saharan Africa, usually snacking on tree leaves. And with no arms or paws, they use their 18-inch tongue to reel in foliage for nourishment.

Standing as high as 20 feet, giraffes are truly fascinating. And you can see for yourself at the El Paso Zoo.

Catch "The Nate-ure Report" on ABC-7 at 6.