Overcoming challenges: Military spouse finds career success amid relocation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Being a military spouse can present significant challenges, often leading individuals to sacrifice or pause their careers to accommodate their partner's service.

Courtesy: Andrea Mendez

However, for Andrea Mendez, stationed at Fort Bliss with her husband, this narrative took a different turn.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Mendez and her husband embarked on their relocation journey without knowing what to expect in El Paso.

Adjusting to life in the United States presented its challenges, but they embraced it as an opportunity.

Courtesy: Andrea Mendez

Mendez's career trajectory shifted when she attended a locomotive game and witnessed the presence of remarkable women on the field.

Courtesy: Andrea Mendez

Inspired, she pursued opportunities within the industry, ultimately landing a fulfilling position where she thrives.

Courtesy: Andrea Mendez

In her new role, Mendez excels, demonstrating her ability to multitask and coordinate with production and staff seamlessly.

Her hard work culminated in notable achievements, including winning awards for league operations.

Reflecting on her journey, Mendez emphasizes the importance of having a supportive spouse, a key factor in pursuing and achieving career goals despite the obstacles of frequent relocation.

