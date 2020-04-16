Tom Hardy in ‘Capone’ trailer arrives

Entertainment

An older and sick Al Capone is still a dangerous man.

At least that’s what the trailer for the forthcoming film “Capone” seems to be saying.

Tom Hardy stars as the famed mobster who died in 1947 at the age of 48 following worsening health due to his having syphilis.

In the new trailer, Hardy as Capone is shown as both sick and raging.

Writer and director Josh Trank tweeted the trailer Wednesday and noted that it has a different title from the original.

“TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut.),” the tweet read.

The film was originally titled “Fonzo,” and also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Matt Dillon, Linda Cardellini and Kathrine Narducci.

“Capone” will be released for a 48 hour run on video on demand on May 12 with a theater release planned for a later, as yet unannounced, date.