DJ Fatboy Slim to throw a big party for healthcare workers in October

Entertainment

DJ Fatboy Slim will put on a free show for healthcare and emergency services staff to thank them for their service during the coronavirus outbreak.

The artist, whose real name is Norman Cook, will play a gig in his hometown of Brighton, southern England on October 28, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Those who work for the National Health Service (NHS), as well as ambulance and police services, are invited along with a guest, according to a statement from the venue, the Brighton Centre.

“Recently, friends of mine who work in the NHS asked me to send a little video message to thank and cheer on the frontline troops and in it I, (half) jokingly said, we should all have a big party together when this is all over,” Cook said in the statement.

“Careful what you wish for, as so many people responded to the comment, I thought, ‘why not?’ By the time life returns to normal we will all want to celebrate together and, I would like to do my bit to reward and thank everyone who has been holding our lives together in these most difficult of times.”

Eligible workers can claim their ticket online from 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) Friday.

“So I extend an invitation to all NHS doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners plus all blue light staff, ambulance, police and fire service (and importantly to their plus ones) to let their hair down with me and dance off the cobwebs to rejoice in the end of this emergency,” said Cook.

Other artists have also scheduled gigs for NHS staff, including former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and singer Rick Astley.

“It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th,” tweeted Gallagher on April 10. “They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x

Astley will put on a free concert on November 1 at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

“Happy to announce I’m doing another free concert for NHS Frontline workers,” he tweeted on April 3.

In another show of support for frontline workers, two hotels run by former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville have opened their doors to NHS employees free of charge to help during the coronavirus pandemic.