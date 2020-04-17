Fiona Apple’s ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ breaks out

Entertainment

Welcome back Fiona Apple.

The reclusive singer has released her fifth studio album, her first in almost eight years.

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” is already being hailed by some critics as potential album of the year.

Apple also is being praised for her timing in delivering a project that feels like it fits in perfectly with these stay-at-home times.

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters is, in fact, the title of both the song where she murmurs the line as a refrain and her first album since 2012,” Time writer Judy Berman noted. “Apple couldn’t have known when she quoted the line, first uttered by Gillian Anderson in the BBC crime drama ‘The Fall,’ that she’d be releasing the record into a world on house arrest. But Apple has always been spookily prescient about the mood of the culture, magnifying her own internal landscape until it starts to look like a near-future map of the universe.”

The singer has enjoyed a bit of fame and fascination since she burst on the scene in 1996 with her “Tidal” album which included the critically acclaimed hit song “Criminal.”

The 42-year-old singer has reportedly been staying close to home for years at her house in Venice Beach, California.

In a story from the New Yorker, writer Emily Nussbaum noted that Apple sent her a video in August, saying she was pleased with the mixes of some of her songs.

“I always think of myself as a half-a** person, but, if I half-a**ed it, it still sounds really good,” Apple told her.