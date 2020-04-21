A new ‘Hunger Games’ movie is in the works

Entertainment

Prepare yourself for a return trip to Panem.

A new film from “The Hunger Games” universe is in the works at Lionsgate.

The movie will be an adaptation of “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel from author Suzanne Collins.

The book is set during the tenth annual Hunger Games and centers on 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, the man who later becomes the ruthless ruler of Panem and in the film series is played by Donald Sutherland.

The book is being released May 19.

The new film does not have a release date.

The new “Hunger Games” film will be director Francis Lawrence, who oversaw three of the four previous films in the franchise.

Screenwriter Michael Arndt and producer Nina Jacobson are also on board the prequel.

“The Hunger Games” films, which were released starting in 2012, starred Jennifer Lawrence as protagonist Katniss Everdeen.