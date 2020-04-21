Chip and Joanna Gaines debuting four hour network preview

Entertainment

Chip and Joanna Gaines are having to delay the launch of their Magnolia Network because of the pandemic, but they are giving viewers a taste of what’s to come.

Magnolia Network, Discovery, Inc.’s joint-venture with the Gaines’ home and lifestyle brand Magnolia, announced Tuesday that “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead: will air beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. EST on DIY Network.

The four-hour Magnolia Network preview event “offers viewers a chance to sample some of the incredible stories waiting to be told on Magnolia Network,” according to a press release.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a statement.

“With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope,” the statement went on to say. “In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building!”

The Magnolia Network had been set to debut on October 4, but that’s not happening because of Covid-19-related production delays.

Instead the four-hour network preview event will kick off with “a look back” at where it all began: the couple’s enormously popular HGTV series “Fixer Upper.”

At its peak, nearly 17 million weekly viewers tuned in to watch “Fixer Upper,” which featured the couple renovating homes in in Waco, Texas, where their remodeling and design business is based.

Sunday’s preview will feature them “sharing intimate, never-before-seen footage complete with candid commentary and previously untold stories about their five-year Fixer Upper journey.”