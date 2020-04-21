‘The Batman’ and ‘Sopranos’ prequel pushed because of the pandemic

Entertainment

“The Batman” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” a film prequel to “The Sopranos,” have officially been delayed.

Warner Bros. (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) is pushing back release dates for several films because of the pandemic.

The eagerly awaited superhero film “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, had been set to debut in theaters June 25, 2021, and will now come out on Oct. 1, 2021.

“The Many Saints of Newark, which tells the story of the early life of Tony Soprano from the hit HBO series, has been pushed from Sept. 25, 2020, to March 12, 2021.

Other films including Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic starring Tom Hanks and the sports drama “King Richard” starring Will Smith will also have delayed openings.

Movie theaters across the country have shuttered in light of the pandemic.

President Trump has marked movie theaters as one of the businesses he would like to see reopen soon to help stimulate the economy.

Warner Bros. had earlier shared that “In the Heights,” an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical that was expected in theaters this summer, animated film “Scoob” and the James Wan directed horror film “Malignant” have been delayed with no announced released dates yet.