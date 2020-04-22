Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and baby make history with People cover

Entertainment

Three generations of beautiful.

Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and Kate’s 1-year-old daughter Rani are the first multigenerational cover stars of People’s annual “Beautiful” issue.

The publication is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its special issue and selected the two actresses and the toddler to accompany the headline “Love, Family & True Beauty.”

Hawn, 74, shared the cover photo on social media, writing in the caption, “Thank you @people for bringing us together for this issue!”

“Family and extended family are the treasures we hold so dear to our hearts,” Hawn wrote. “The love we share is fortifying especially in these difficult times. There is comfort knowing we are there to support and comfort each other. May we all find beauty in our hearts.”

The photo shoot happened in February, before most of the nation went on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hudson, 41, is Hawn’s daughter with her ex-husband, musician and actor Bill Hudson.

But for the past 37 years, Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell, and Hudson told People she’s been inspired by them.

“To live up to that is really the goal,” Hudson said. “Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”