Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith announce birth of their first child

Entertainment

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have welcomed their first child, a girl.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” a spokesperson for the new parents told CNN in a statement.

Last month, Jackson — who rose to fame playing Pacey Witter in “Dawson’s Creek” — admitted that he was anxious about becoming a first-time father amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve never been a parent before, so I’m not quite sure how much of this is just first-baby anxiety and how much of this is pandemic anxiety,” the “Little Fires Everywhere,” star told Buzzfeed News in March.

“The only real difficult part right now is how to interface with the medical community,” he said at the time. “Obviously we have to, and we are just trying to take that one day by day, to try to figure out what the best and healthiest way is.”

On April 3, “Queen & Slim” actress Turner-Smith reflected on her journey into motherhood by posting a photo on Instagram of her posing naked, showing off her burgeoning bump.

“A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation,” the caption read. “I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”