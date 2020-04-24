Here’s how Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and their kids are passing the time in quarantine

Entertainment

Buzz haircuts, fake mustaches and family paint night are how the Bruce Willis/Demi Moore clan are spending their days while in isolation.

The divorced couple, their three daughters and two of the daughters’ significant others are quarantining together at Moore’s home in Sun Valley, Idaho home.

And thanks to the presence of Moore, 57, and daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, on social media, we get a glimpse into what’s going down in la casa.

On Tuesday, for example, Moore shared a series of photos showing her and the group painting.

“Family paint night,” her caption read.

Earlier Moore shared a video where she’s sporting a fake mustache while eating.

“Update: this is how I’m doing,” Moore wrote.

Tallulah shared a photo of her mustached mom holding her little pet dog.

That pup, known affectionately as “the chocolate chip dog” because of its markings, is getting lots of love in quarantine based on the photos, including one of Rumer nuzzling the petite pet.

Scout sported a bit of the fake facial hair for the spoof captioned “Scott updated his E-Harmony prof.”

We even got to see video of Bruce shaving Tallulah’s head.

“You look like Joan of Arc, dude,” someone can be heard saying off-camera.

Folks have been fascinated by this temporary living arrangement partly because Moore and Willis divorced way back in 2000. What’s more, Willis married his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, in 2009.

The world learned that Moore and Willis were sheltering-in-place with their brood (minus his wife and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5) in early April when a photo of the “Die Hard” actor posing with his former wife, Scout, and her sister Tallulah Willis’ boyfriend, Dillon Buss, went viral.

During a recent appearance on the “Dopey” podcast, Scout explained that Heming Willis had intended to join the group in Idaho, but a medical emergency left her stranded in Los Angeles. That’s when one of her daughters accidentally stuck herself with a hypodermic needle.

“Travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters,” Scout said.