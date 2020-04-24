Richard Gere and his wife welcome baby boy

Entertainment

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have welcomed their second son, a rep for the actor confirms to CNN.

Gere, 70 and Silva, 37, already have 14-month-old Alexander. Gere also has a 20-year-old son from a previous marriage. Silva has a son with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

Gere and Silva married in 2018 after dating since 2015.

Silva is originally from Spain and her father is Ignacio Silva, the former vice president of the Real Madrid Football Club.

The couple made headlines when Silva posted a photo of herself pregnant with their first son visiting the Dalai Lama with Gere, who is a Buddhist and a longtime friend of Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader.