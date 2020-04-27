Miley Cyrus gave a haunting ‘SNL’ performance

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus, please give us an acoustic album.

The singer/actress appeared on the latest at-home “Saturday Night Live” episode this weekend and gave a strong acoustic performance of the 1975 Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here.”

Cyrus performed next to a fire pit, the glow of which added to the poignancy of the song, whose lyrics include, “Did they get you to trade/Your heroes for ghosts?/Hot ashes for trees? Hot air for a cool breeze?”

She was joined by guitarist Andrew Watt, who appeared to be a safe social distance from Cyrus while they performed.

In March, Watt revealed on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

It wasn’t Cyrus’s first time taking on a Pink Floyd tune.

In 2019, she sang the band’s “Comfortably Numb” at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.