Andy Cohen is thrilled with Anderson Cooper’s baby news

Entertainment

Anderson Cooper’s son already has a playmate waiting.

The CNN newsman announced Thursday that he is a new dad to Wyatt Morgan.

Cooper’s bff, Bravo host and executive Andy Cohen, expressed his joy over the news on his verified Instagram account.

“‘New life, new hope!’ Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time!” Cohen wrote in the caption of a photo of Cooper kissing his baby. “I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!”

That friend, of course, would be Cohen’s toddler son, Benjamin.

Cohen and Cooper are longtime friends who have gone on speaking tours together and have co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration.