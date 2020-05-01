Drake announces his first new album in 2 years — and throws in a mixtape for good measure

Entertainment

Some people are finding themselves unusually productive in this period of isolation, catching up on work and investing time into hobbies. And then there’s Drake.

On Thursday, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram to reveal not one but two treats for his fans — a mixtape and a new album in the works.

First up, the singer dropped the mixtape — “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” — made up of 14 songs, and featuring guest appearances from Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

Released at midnight on Thursday, the mix is made up of previously leaked tracks, releases from SoundCloud and “new vibes,” the musician said.

But the announcement that really got fans excited? The news that Drake will be releasing his latest album this summer.

The new offering will be his first studio album since “Scorpion,” which came out in 2018.

It’s been a busy few months for Drake. In April, Billboard announced that the rapper had become the first male artist to have debuted three songs at No. 1 on its Hot 100 songs chart.

The entry of his latest single, “Toosie Slide,” in the top spot helped him tie with Mariah Carey, who had three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 in 1995-97.