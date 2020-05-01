Nick Cordero’s wife says his lungs are ‘severely damaged’

Entertainment

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is continuing to fight after contracting Covid-19, his wife says.

On Thursday Amanda Kloots posted an update about her husband’s condition on her Instagram Stories.

Kloots said it was good news that, even with a low blood count, tests showed her 41-year-old husband was not bleeding internally. Yet on another front the news was not great.

“However, we did learn that due to COVID Nick’s lungs are severely damaged,” she said. “To look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years they said. They are that damaged.”

She went on to say there are “holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be.”

Kloots has been posting about her Tony-nominated actor husband who she has said is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Cordero was up for a Tony in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.”

According to his wife, Cordero has battled multiple Covid-19 complications and last month had to have his leg amputated.

Kloots made an appearance on “CBS This Morning” Thursday and talked about the massive support they have received since he became ill.

“I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us, and I just believe — I get chills saying it,” she said. “I just believe that he will wake up.”

As of Friday Cordero had still not regained consciousness weeks after being taken off of sedation.

Kloots has been promoting #WakeUpNick online which has seen people around the world posting in support of the “Rock of Ages” actor.

“It’s May 1. Nick was induced and put on a ventilator in the ICU on April 1,” Kloots posted on Instagram Friday in the caption of a photo showing a #WakeUpNick banner. “New month, same goal! YOU CAN DO IT BABY! Also, our neighbors are awesome.”