Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Cameron Diaz join virtual lockdown fight

Entertainment

Actors Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz and Florence Pugh are among a host of female celebrities trading punches in a bid to fend off coronavirus lockdown boredom.

The women united in a virtual fight video titled, “Boss bitch fight challenge,” organized and shared on social media by Hollywood stunt actress Zoe Bell.

The action-packed video, comprising of clips shot from the actresses’ respective homes, begins with Bell sitting on her sofa reading. She then throws her book down and exclaims: “I am so bored. I just want to play with my friends.”

The New Zealand native, who rose to prominence for her stunt work in “Xena: Warrior Princess” and “Kill Bill,” approaches the camera and appears to kick the screen.

Her actions set off a series of incredible edits in the video, posted Saturday, with celebrities showing off their best stunts in five minutes of adrenaline-pumping fun.

The next shot is Lucy Lawless reacting to Bell’s blow by wielding her iconic “Xena, Warrior Princess” blade.

Stand out moments in the clip include “Black Widow” star Johansson using a medicine ball as her weapon of choice, “Little Women” actress Pugh refusing to waste precious wine by throwing a bottle and Robbie channeling her inner “Harley Quinn” by taking a baseball bat to the screen.

The camera transitions are so seamless that viewers would be forgiven for thinking the women were together on a movie set.

“Boss bitch fight challenge,” which follows in the footsteps of a stuntmen video by students from Campus Univers Cascades in Le Cateau-Cambrésis, northern France, has already garnered more than one million views on YouTube.

Bell is the latest celebrity to utilize her social media platforms to entertain fans and raise some smiles amid the pandemic.

From Jack Black showing off his dance moves on TikTok to actor Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends recording an uplifting take on John Lennon’s song “Imagine,” celebrities have come up with creative ways to spread some joy.