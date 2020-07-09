‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera is missing at a lake in California

Entertainment

Former “Glee” actress Naya Rivera has gone missing from a lake in Southern California, authorities said.

Rivera, 33, vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her identity, and said it’s looking for a possible drowning victim at the lake. Search efforts will resume “at first light,” it added.

CNN has reached out to her representatives and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

Rivera played Santana Lopez on the Fox drama.

Developing story