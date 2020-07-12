Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized for coronavirus with mild symptoms

Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, according to his official Twitter account.

The 77-year-old actor tweeted on Saturday, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

His son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for Covid-19 and is in hospital with him.

On Sunday morning local time, Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai said in a statement that Bachchan was in a stable condition with “mild symptoms.” He is currently in the isolation unit of the hospital.

A living legend in Hindi-language cinema, Bachchan has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades. Hailed by many as India’s greatest living actor, he is revered in his home nation.

Bachchan starred in his first film in 1969. Since then, he has dominated the silver screen for nearly half a century — most of India’s 70 years as an independent nation.

Bachchan is one at least 849,553 people in India who have contracted the virus. Only Brazil and the United States have identified more cases than India.

The country has 292,258 active cases, while 534,620 patients have recovered, according to India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At least 22,674 people have died from the virus.

New cases have been rising at an alarming rate. Authorities in the country announced Sunday morning they had identified another 28,637 coronavirus patients over the previous 24 hours — the fourth day in a row in which the country set a new daily record for infections.