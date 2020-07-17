Kanye West spotted in New Mexico, but he’s not campaigning

Entertainment

MCKINLEY COUNTY, New Mexico — Kanye West appears to be in New Mexico according to a recent series of tweets, but it doesn't look like he's doing any campaigning for his 2020 presidential bid, ABC affiliate KOAT reports.

On Friday, the rapper known to his fans as "Yeezy" and on Twitter as just "Ye," appeared to be tweeting from Pinedale, New Mexico, in McKinley County.

The series of tweets featured four men all in construction hats working on the “YZY FTR team.” A couple of the men were rapping, another speaking about his faith and one just featured TJ Lewis, a Navajo man from Mountain View who West described as the leader of the team.

It's unclear what West is doing in New Mexico or what the YZY FTR team is working on — or even if these photos and videos are from present date, but a voice in the background of one of the videos does sound strikingly similar to West.