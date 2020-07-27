Cinemark reopening far east El Paso theater Friday with classic movies

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- Cinemark plans to reopen its theater in far east El Paso with a lineup of "comeback classics" films, according to its' website.

Cinemark 20 and XD at 11855 Gateway West will reopen this coming Friday.

The No. 3 movie chain in the country said the reopening will come with "greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the movie-going experience.”

Cinemark said among the new health and safety measures at the theater will be a requirement for visitors to wear face masks, reduced capacity in auditoriums, and increased cleaning throughout the facility.

Movie theater chains have been hit hard by the pandemic, which caused them to close locations in mid-March. Re-opening theaters has proven difficult in some instances as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the U.S.