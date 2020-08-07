Which international destinations are reopening to tourists?

Entertainment

Although many governments are still advising against “nonessential” international travel, a host of popular destinations have eased their Covid-19 border restrictions and are readily welcoming tourists back.

Destinations like Dubai, the Maldives, Croatia and Jamaica have already opened their doors to foreign visitors again, while Bali and Thailand hope to reopen in the coming weeks.

If you’re one of many travelers eagerly awaiting news on where you can travel to this year, here’s a guide to the top destinations making plans to reopen, as well as some of those that are keeping their borders firmly closed for now.

Latest updates: Officials have indicated that random coronavirus testing will soon be introduced at airports in the Republic of Ireland, while the UK has removed Spain from its list of “safe” countries.

Aruba

Aruba slowly reopened to tourists between June 15 and July 10.

Visitors from nearby Caribbean islands Curacao and Bonaire were permitted to enter first, followed by travelers from Canada and Europe on July 1.

Tourists from the United States were allowed to visit from July 10.

While it was previously suggested travelers would not be required to to take a Covid-19 test on arrival or prior to traveling, it seems this is no longer the case.

Like many other destinations, Aruba is giving visitors the option to either provide a negative test result taken no more than 72 hours before their visit, or receive a test on arrival.

However, the cost of the test, which must be paid for in advance, is the responsibility of the traveler.

The island has also introduced mandatory insurance coverage, the Aruba Visitors Insurance, which will cover any expenses if visitors test positive for the virus during their trip.

In addition, the department of Public Health has introduced the “Aruba Health & Happiness Code,” a mandatory cleaning and hygiene certification program for all businesses related to tourism in the country.

Bali

Bali hopes to welcome foreign tourists back in September, provided its infection rates stay low.

During a press conference back in June, Bali Governor Wayan Koster stressed the Indonesian island would be applying a “precautionary principle” when it comes to reopening its borders.

“Once again I emphasize, this is just a plan, not a schedule that will definitely be implemented,” said Koster.

“Whether or not this is carried out will greatly depend on the situation and the dynamics of the development of Covid-19 in the field, especially local transmission in Bali.”

Bali’s economy is hugely dependent on tourism and visitor numbers have been rising in recent years, with around 6.3 million people visiting in 2019.

“The coronavirus has collapsed the Balinese economy … it’s been a steep drop since [mid-March] when social-distancing measures were put in place,” Mangku Nyoman Kandia, a Bali tour guide, told ABC News in April. “No tourist, no money.”

All foreign nationals, except for diplomats, permanent residents and humanitarian workers, are currently banned from Indonesia, and anyone entering the island must undergo a swab test and provide a letter stating they are free of Covid-19.

Barbados

Barbados began reopening its borders to international travelers from July 12.

However, visitors must adhere to a number of strict requirements.

All tourists from “high risk” countries will be “strongly encouraged” to take a Covid-19 test at least 72 hours before departing for Barbados, according to a recent press release from the Barbados Tourist Board.

Meanwhile, those from “low risk” destinations can be tested a week before visiting the Caribbean island.

Visitors also need to complete an online Embarkation/Disembarkation Card (ED card), which asks a series of health questions connected to Covid-19 symptoms.

Those who don’t provide a negative test result “from an accredited or recognized laboratory” in advance will must take one on arrival, and will be placed in quarantine “at their own expense” until the results come through. This is likely to take up to 48 hours.

While visiting the island, travelers must comply with local protocols, including keeping a physical distance of one-meter away from others and wearing face masks in public.

Barbados’ nationwide curfew was lifted on July 1, while commercial air traffic resumed 11 days later.

Bermuda

Bermuda reopened its borders to international visitors on July 1, with the first commercial flight from the US arriving in the oldest self-governing British Overseas Territory on July 6.

However, travelers must take a Covid-19 test no more than five days before traveling to Bermuda and obtain a negative result, as well as complete the Bermuda travel authorization process online at least 48 hours prior to their visit.

Once they arrive, visitors must take their own temperatures twice a day and report the results via an online application.

In addition, travelers are required to take further tests at pop-up testing centers throughout the course of their trip.

“At a time when international travel is limited for many Americans, the island is a beautiful, close and comfortable option for those in need of an unforgettable escape,” Victoria Isley, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the Bermuda Tourism Authority, said in a statement.

“Bermuda offers guests an accessible, safe destination with wide open spaces and pink sand beaches, clean ocean breezes and brilliant turquoise waters, plus meaningful cultural connections and fresh island fare.”

Croatia

Tourism accounts for 20% of Croatia’s GDP, so officials have been keen to rejuvenate its travel sector.

The popular European destination reopened to international tourists in July.

And while US citizens were left off a list of those permitted to travel into EU countries, Croatia has gone against this by choosing to welcome Americans back.

According to a statement on the official website for the US Embassy in Zagreb, EU nationals and “all other foreign nationals, including US citizens, may enter Croatia for business, tourism, or other pressing personal reasons if they provide relevant proof.”

All foreign visitors must be able to supply evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken no longer than 48 hours before their arrival.

Those who fail to produce this will be required to self isolate for 14 days.

In addition, on entering the country, travelers are required to follow the advice stipulated in the “Pamphlet with Recommendations and Instructions from the Croatian Institute of Public Health,” for two weeks.

Cyprus

Cyprus is so keen to get its tourism industry back on track, officials are offering to cover the costs of any travelers who test positive for Covid-19 while on vacation in the Mediterranean island nation.

According to a letter shared with CNN, the Cypriot government will pay for lodging, as well as food, drink and medication for tourists who are taken ill with coronavirus during their visit.

The detailed plan was set out in a five-page letter issued to governments, airlines and tour operators on May 26.

Hotels in Cyprus began to reopen on June 1, while international air travel restarted on June 9.

Various countries have been granted access to the country, including Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

Visitors from the UK were added to the list on August 1.

Travelers heading to Cyprus will need to provide a valid certificate proving they’ve tested negative for Covid-19, while they’ll be subject to temperature checks on arrival as well as testing at random during the course of their trip.

Egypt

Tourism brings in around $1 billion in revenue for Egypt each month, so the impact of the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic has been significant.

The government suspended passenger flights back in March, while all hotels, restaurants and cafes were closed and a night curfew imposed.

However, Egypt has since reopened to foreign tourists and international flights to the country have resumed.

Tourist attractions like the Great Pyramids of Giza are also open to the public again, while the compulsory curfew has been lifted. Masks are now mandatory in public places and on public transport.

France

France was the most visited country in the world before the coronavirus pandemic.

While restrictions were previously in place on all nonessential travel from outside the Schengen Zone (a grouping of 26 countries which normally have open borders), the measures have been lifted for 15 countries outside of the EU, including Australia, Canada and Japan.

The country’s hotels, bars, restaurants and cafés were granted permission to reopen on June 2.

Meanwhile Paris was downgraded from a “red zone” to a “green zone” in mid-June and the city has now reopened.

However, like Spain, France has experienced an increase in cases since lifting restrictions, and experts have suggested a “second wave” is likely.

“The situation is precarious and we could at any moment tip into a scenario that is less under control, like in Spain,”reads a statement from the French scientific committee published by the health ministry.

“It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter.”

Georgia

Georgia was experiencing a tourism boom before the coronavirus pandemic, with five million travelers visiting in 2019, a 7% increase on the previous year.

But the country was forced to close its winter resorts and place a ban on all foreign visitors back in March because of the crisis.

Eager to revive its tourism sector, the country’s government had previously said it planned to reopen to international travelers on July 1, but this was pushed back until July 31 due to a “rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the partner and neighboring countries.”

“We are transitioning to the third stage [of Covid-19 response], which means post-crisis management of the economy and devising plans [on] how to kickstart different sectors,” Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said at a council meeting focused on fighting Covid-19.

“[The] tourism sector will be first to which emergency relief measures will apply.”

Germany

The land of poets and thinkers lifted travel restrictions for travelers from 31 different countries on June 15.

The approved destinations included the 26 EU member states, as well as the UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

“The revitalization of tourism is important both for travelers and the German travel industry, as well as for the economic stability of the respective target countries,” read a statement from a paper called “Criteria for the Enabling of intra-European Tourism,” which was issued last month.

The Austria/Germany land border has also reopened — travel between Austria and Germany was possible as of June 15 — and restrictions around the country are being relaxed.

Visitors from destinations such as Australia and Canada will also be allowed to enter soon due to the EU’s decision to lift restrictions on various countries outside of the bloc.

Chancellor Angela Merkel recently announced social distancing rules would continue until at least October.

Greece

International direct flights to Greece’s many holiday destinations restarted on July 1 for travelers from most of the EU and a list of additional EU-approved countries, with travelers subject only to random checks.

The UK was added to the list on July 15. The US, Greece’s third largest market, is not included on the EU list. Nearly two million Americans visited Greece in 2019. The country has been attracting a growing number of US travelers in recent years and was projected to grow further in 2020.

Greece is also opening its international ports and some border crossings for the first time since the country imposed a strict lockdown over three months ago.

The country is being hailed as one of the safest destinations for holidaymakers in the Mediterranean this summer with under 200 deaths from Covid-19 and less than 3,500 cases in a population of 11 million.

As part of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, international travelers are required to fill in a detailed passenger form. The Passenger Locator Form (PLF) will have to be completed online at least 48 hours before entering the country and includes information such as duration of previous stays in other countries during the two weeks prior to travel, and the address of stay in Greece.

Travelers will receive QR codes based on an algorithm that will calculate those most at risk of spreading a coronavirus infection. Authorities will use the QR code to identify passengers who need to be tested upon arrival, Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said.

Those tested must quarantine overnight pending results. Those who test positive will be quarantined for up to 14 days.

Hungary

Travelers from outside the European Union hoping to visit Hungary this summer will have to wait a little longer.

In July, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the Central European country would only be reopening its borders to one of the 14 EU-approved “safe” countries in order to protect the “health interests” of residents.

Its southern neighbor Serbia, home to a large ethnic Hungarian minority, was the sole non-EU country to make the cut.

The decision came just days after the EU’s request for its member states to lift travel restrictions for various countries outside the bloc, including China, provided it reciprocates the move, Australia and Japan.

However, Hungary will reinstate a “humanitarian corridor” for travelers passing through the country, according to the prime minister.

Although lockdown restrictions have been lifted throughout the country, wearing a face mask is mandatory while in shops and on public transport.

Iceland

Iceland reopened it borders to tourists on June 15 after recording just under 2,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The move came weeks after the Nordic country banned all foreign nationals, except for nationals of the EU and associated European countries.

Instead of going into quarantine for 14 days, travelers now have the option to either submit to a test on arrival, provide proof of a recently taken test with a negative result, or agree to a two-week quarantine.

Although the tests are currently free, a $112 charge will be implemented from July 1.

Visitors are also encouraged to download the app Rakning C-19, designed to help trace the origin of transmissions and available in seven languages — Icelandic, English, Polish, German, French, Spanish and Italian.

Ireland

The Republic of Ireland remains pretty much off limits to travelers.

Visitors arriving from anywhere besides Northern Ireland must self-isolate and restrict their movements for two weeks, as well as complete a Passenger Locator Form.

While Irish residents are still advised to avoid non-essential travel, those returning from overseas are subject to the same restrictions, unless they’re arriving from approved “green” nations, such as Estonia, Finland, Greece and Italy.

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has also indicated that random coronavirus testing will soon be introduced at the country’s airports as the “international situation is becoming more volatile”.

Italy

Italy has been one of the destinations worst hit by the pandemic, but the hugely popular European country is keen to get its tourism industry up and running now that infection rates have slowed down.

Travelers from the EU, along with the UK and the microstates and principalities of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican, were allowed to enter without having to go into quarantine starting June 3, in a move the government has described as a “calculated risk.”

However, Romania and Bulgaria were removed from the list in late July. Travelers from these two countries are now required to quarantine for 14 days.

Italy has also chosen not to comply with the EU’s request to lift travel restrictions for a number of countries outside the bloc.

A mandatory quarantine remains in place for all other nations and it seems officials are not planning to lift this any time soon.

Jamaica

Jamaica reopened to international tourists on June 15, nearly three months after closing its borders.

Up until the end of June, travelers heading to the Caribbean island were required to complete a travel authorization form within 72 hours of departure and be willing to undergo a test for Covid-19 on arrival.

However, this measure has since been amended, with only “high risk” tourists required to take the test on arrival now.

A “resilient corridor” has also been introduced, limiting the movement of visitors to a section of Jamaica’s northern coast between Negril and Port Antonio.

Hotels and businesses within this area are allowed to reopen provided they have received a “Covid-19 Readiness Certificate”.

Visitors will also be required to adhere to local protocols, such as wearing face masks or coverings in public and social distancing.

Jamaica welcomes over 4.3 million visitors each year, with tourism accounting for 34% of its GDP.

The Maldives

The Maldives closed its national borders and canceled all flights shortly after recording its first two coronavirus cases in March.

However, around 30 resorts stayed open, with tourists opting to self-isolate in the famous honeymoon destination rather than return home.

The island nation, which is made up of over 1,000 islands, officially reopened to tourists of all nationalities on July 15.

Its resorts are slowly opening their doors again, with 43 resuming business in July, dozens more reopening in August, followed by at least 50 more in September and October.

While a previous draft proposal indicated travelers would need to present a medical certificate confirming proof of a negative Covid-19 test, the new plans will see visitors allowed to enter the country without prior testing or a mandatory quarantine period.

There are also no new visa requirements or additional fees.

The Maldives received more than 1.7 million visitors in 2019 and the destination had expected numbers to rise to two million in 2020.

Malta

Shortly after Malta registered its first Covid-19 case in March, a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine was put in place for all tourists entering.

But the small Mediterranean country has now reopened its borders to visitors from a list of selected countries, including Germany, Austria, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, New Zealand and the UK.

The destinations chosen are those apparently deemed “safe” by the Malta Tourism Authority with regards to Covid-19 transmission.

Mexico

Officials have opted to reopen Mexico bit by bit in order to get things back on track.

Quintana Roo, a state on the Caribbean side of Mexico that’s home to the likes of Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, began welcoming tourists in June, while Los Cabos kicked off a five-phase plan to revive tourism around the same time.

The state of Jalisco, which includes Puerto Vallarta, has also gone for a phased reopening, with hotels initially operating with a maximum 30% occupancy.

While the border between the US and Mexico border is to remain closed to “nonessential” travel until August 21, according to a statement from Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, various flight routes have resumed.

For example, Delta Air Lines has increased and/or resumed various services from the US to Cancun, Mexico City Los Cabos and Puerta Vallarta.

Portugal

Portugal is keen to revive its struggling tourism industry, with Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva declaring “tourists are welcome.”

Incoming flights from outside the EU have started up again, with TAP Air Portugal, Portugal’s national airline, resuming its nonstop flight between Lisbon and Newark airport.

Travelers from EU nations, apart from Italy, are now permitted to enter the country without going into quarantine.

However, temperature checks will be taken on arrival and visitors will need to comply with local social distancing measures.

The land border between Portugal and Spain, which closed to tourists in March, was reopened in July.

Spain

Spain’s lockdown was one of the toughest in Europe, but restrictions have gently been lifted.

Beaches reopened in June while hotels in some parts of the country have also been permitted to resume business.

The European destination, which welcomed a record 84 million visitors in 2019, moved forward its reopening date, granting EU travelers permission to enter without having to quarantine for two weeks.

As part of the European Union, Spain is also open to the list of countries the EU is lifting its external border to, while restrictions have also been lifted for UK visitors.

But the country has seen a rise in cases since reopening, and some areas, including Spain’s northwestern Galicia region, have been issued with second lockdowns.

At present, it’s mandatory for anyone six and older to wear face masks while in public, both indoors and outdoors, “where it is not possible to maintain [an interpersonal] distance.”

St. Lucia

St. Lucia is one of several Caribbean islands trying for a tourism comeback.

The tropical destination, which closed its orders to foreign travelers on March 23, began its phased reopening on June 4, when it lifted its borders to visitors from the United States.

Those traveling to the country must present “certified proof” of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of boarding their flight.

Visitors will also be subject to screening and temperature checks by port health authorities and must wear face masks and maintain social distancing during their visit.

Officials are also bringing in new safety measures for taxis to separate drivers and passengers.

Local businesses have also been allowed to reopen, provided they have appropriate cleaning measures and social distancing measures in place.

Details of the second phase of the island’s reopening, which is to begin on August 1, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thailand

Thailand has long been among the top destinations for travelers, receiving close to 40 million foreign tourists last year.

However, visitors have been banned from entering the Southeast Asian country since March because of the pandemic.

While the number of cases here has been relatively low in comparison to other destinations, officials aren’t taking any chances when it comes to reopening the country.

“It is still dependent on the outbreak situation, but I think the earliest we may see the return of tourists could be the fourth quarter of this year,” Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) told CNN Travel.

“We are not going to open all at once. We are still on high alert, we just can’t let our guards down yet.”

On July 1, a ban on international flights was lifted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) provided certain conditions are met.

Business travelers and those seeking medical treatment in Thailand are among those now permitted to enter the country.

The lack of foreign tourists means that visitor numbers will drop to 14 to 16 million this year, according to TAT.

Turkey

Turkey made over $34.5 billion from tourism in 2019, and the transcontinental country was eager to get back in business.

Like many other countries, the popular destination opted to restart domestic tourism before beginning to welcome foreign visitors.

International flights routes to and from Turkey gradually restarted in June, with the UK, Germany, Austria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Switzerland among the nations Turkey is now receiving travelers from.

While tourists are not required to undergo Covid-19 tests before their trip, all visitors will receive a medical evaluation, including temperature checks, on arrival.

The country has also set out new guidelines for its hotels and resort facilities, such as temperature checks at entrances and at least 12 hours of room ventilation after checkout. Guests will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, restrictions on intercity travel have been lifted, while restaurants, cafes, parks and sports facilities were permitted to reopen on June 1, along with beaches and museums.

Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, one of the world’s largest markets, reopened for the first time in two months on June 1

United Arab Emirates

When the UAE, which is made up of seven emirates, closed its borders in March, the stringent restrictions included withdrawing tourist visas and banning all outgoing flights.

A nationwide night time curfew, officially called “the national sanitization program,” was also put in place, while the emirate of Dubai issued a 24-hour lockdown, which meant its residents had to apply for a police permit to leave their homes.

But the Emirati authorities have been gradually scaling down these restrictions over the past few weeks.

On July 7, Dubai finally reopened to international visitors. But there are a number of new protocols in place.

Tourists are required to take a Covid-19 test within four days of departure (96 hours). Those who are unable to provide proof of this on arrival will be tested at the airport.

Visitors are also required to fill out a health declaration before their visit and show they have adequate health insurance.

On entering Dubai, all travelers must download the Dubai Covid-19 DXB contact tracing app and register their details. Its public beaches, parks and water parks have all resumed business — under strict social distancing guidelines.

At hotels, guests are required to wear masks at all times and can only check in to rooms 24 hours after the previous guest has checked out

The emirate of Abu Dhabi remains closed to travelers at present.

United Kingdom

When other destinations were relaxing travel restrictions and bringing in measures to lure travelers back, the UK opted to enact stricter regulations.

However, the government has chosen to relax quarantine rules for travelers from a number of destinations, including France and Italy.

From July 10, travelers to England from over 50 selected countries will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Although the same applies to tourists visiting Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland chose to issue its own separate list of 39 countries.

The US, Portugal and China are among the destinations that aren’t on the list, which is “under constant review.”

While Spain was originally on the list for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the rules were recently changed, meaning travelers arriving in England from the European country must quarantine for 14 days.

The approved destinations pose “a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens,” according to the UK Department for Transport.