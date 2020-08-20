More El Paso theaters set to reopen: AMC El Paso 16 on Aug. 27 & AMC Classic East Pointe 12 on Sept. 3

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- The world's largest movie theater chain, AMC Theaters, has announced that it will reopen approximately two-thirds of its 600 U.S. locations by Sept. 3 in time for the release of Christopher Nolan's movie thriller "Tenet."

In the Borderland, AMC El Paso 16 - previously known as Carmike - will reopen next Friday, on Aug. 27. The other AMC theater in El Paso, AMC Classic East Pointe 12, will reopen on Sept. 3.

AMC said that it's implementing new safety and health measures to help keep moviegoers safe and curb the spread of coronavirus. That includes requiring all guests to wear masks, lowering theater capacity and upgrading ventilation systems.

AMC closed all of its theaters in the U.S. in March as the pandemic took hold, and the reopening had been delayed several times. (Track how box-office sales have been hit on this recovery dashboard.)





