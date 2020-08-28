Juárez-born actor and comedian Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés dies at age 89
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Mexican actor and comedian Manuel “El Loco” Valdés died Friday at the age of 89, his daughter Arcelia Valdés Larrañaga confirmed to CNN.
The actor's daughter added that the cause of death was gastric metabolic acidosis.
Manuel Valdés was born in 1931 in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and began his artistic career in 1949, Notimex reports.
Condolences poured in on Twitter from the National Association of Actors of Mexico, as well as actress Verónica Castro along with other artists and celebrities. The Club América soccer team also joined the messages to remember Valdés.
Who?….cares
Wonderful comedian and actor for so many years. Goes back to the Epoca de Oro of Mexican Cinema.Good samaritan, very generous along with his brother Tin Tan. RIP sir. My condolences to your family.