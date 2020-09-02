‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020: Meet the season 29 celebrity cast including Carole Baskin, Nelly and more

Entertainment

"Dancing With the Stars" is foxtrotting back into our lives on Sept. 14, and "Good Morning America" is exclusively revealing the celebrities competing on season 29.

The full list of stars -- including "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin -- was announced first Wednesday on "GMA."Exclusive: 'Dancing With the Stars' pros talk season 29, Tyra Banks, COVID-19 and more

More notable celebs competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy include "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly, "Desperate Housewives" hunk Jesse Metcalf and Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis.

Previously announced cast members included "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boy heartthrob AJ McLean.

Others set to bust a move this year are "Cheer" coach Monica Aldama, actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, "One Day at a Time" star Justina Machado, "The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai, NBA great Charles Oakley, "Catfish" host Nev Schulman, "Selling Sunset" favorite Chrishell Stause and ice skater Johnny Weir.

Baskin, for one, is ready to set the record straight after feeling "villainized" by "Tiger King."

Nelly, on the other hand, is "up for the challenge" despite it being a "different energy" than he's used to.

"I'm a Scorpio, I feel like I can do anything," he said. "This is going to be my biggest test yet, but I'm up for it.

Each of these 15 famous faces hoping to win big will be paired up with their very own pro, who will help them along their "DWTS" journey, during the premiere.

As for noteworthy pros for the 2020 edition, Britt Stewart has the distinction of being the series' first-ever Black female pro.

ABCA new season of "Dancing with the Stars," hosted by Tyra Banks, premieres live Sept. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

While there's no change when it comes to judges -- with Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli returning -- there's a new face fronting the show.

Supermodel Tyra Banks is taking over hosting duties, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The "America's Next Top Model" creator is the first Black female host -- and solo host -- in franchise history.

Plus, there's a new rule requiring all pros -- even those who are married to another pro -- to be quarantined apart from one another. The goal of this precaution is to prevent the elimination of two pros and their celebrity partners should one test positive for COVID-19.

Be sure to tune in Monday, Sept. 14, when "DWTS" season 29 kicks off.

Complete List of Cast Members: