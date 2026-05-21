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‘He was truly a gentleman’: El Pasoan, star of ‘Tex Mex Motors’ recounts meeting NASCAR champion Kyle Busch

Marcos "Scooter" Carrera
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Published 6:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NASCAR champion Kyle Busch died at 41 years old Thursday, his family confirmed. Busch raced full-time -- but once made a pit stop to chat with an El Paso star.

El Paso native Marcos "Scooter" Carrera is known for the Netflix show Tex Mex Motors. Professionals transport cars from Mexico to the Sun City to restore them.

In Season 2, Episode 6, Battle for the Benz, "Scooter" Carrera works on a Mercedes, which Busch praised.

"Scooter" Carrera met Busch at a racetrack, where Busch's engine had blown up before the qualifying race.

"He was truly a gentleman," "Scooter" Carrera told ABC-7. "Anyone I know could have been extremely upset and could have told us to buzz off! But Kyle was calm and nice!"

(Courtesy: Marcos "Scooter" Carrera)

"Scooter" Carrera told ABC-7 Busch autographed the NASCAR-inspired car they took to the track that day.

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