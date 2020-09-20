Watch LIVE 4:30-6PM: Emmy Awards pre-show -‘Countdown to the Emmys’

Entertainment

HOLLYWOOD, California -- Jimmy Kimmel will host the Emmys show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles but without a live audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Producers sent more than 130 cameras to nominees in 10 countries, a big technical undertaking for the virtual event. Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter he’ll call the night a success if the show is interesting, but he’s also prepared for a “beautiful disaster.”

Some of the nominees will even receive their Emmy with a knock at their front door. Our big question — will everyone be in their pajamas or wear couture on their couch?

The only way to find out is by tuning in Sunday starting at 6 p.m. MT on ABC-7.

The Nominees

Leading the way this year is HBO’s “Watchmen” with 26 nominations. “Schitt’s Creek” is also getting buzz to take home the award for outstanding comedy series, earning a total of 15 nods this year. Other shows to watch for are “Succession,” “Ozark,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Mandalorian.” Tyler Perry will be honored with the Governors Award for his contributions to the TV industry.

Who you’ll see

Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Sudeikis, Sterling K. Brown are just some of the celebrities who you’ll see Sunday night. H.E.R. will also present a live performance during the “In Memoriam” segment.

Where to watch

The Emmys will air Sunday at 6 p.m. MT on ABC-7.