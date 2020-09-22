Gabrielle Union-Wade heading up ‘Friends’ table read with all Black cast

Entertainment

Fresh off of winning an Emmy Sunday night, Uzo Aduba is going to play Phoebe from “Friends.”

On Tuesday, Gabrielle Union-Wade is hosting an all Black cast table read of an episode of the hit NBC series as the second episode of “Zoom Where It Happens,” which is billed as “a new live table read series presented by Black women artists to raise awareness, intention and activation around voting rights.”

Aduba will be joined by Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope to re-enact the “Friends” episode titled “The One Where No One’s Read.”

In addition to Aduba playing Phoebe, Bathe will portray Rachel, Hinds will play Monica, Brown will assume the role of Ross, Sampson will appear as Joey, and Pope will star as Chandler.

It will be directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield and produced by Emmy nominee Stephanie Allain.

“Historically, artists and entertainers have played essential roles in amplifying urgent voter issues and mobilizing the masses to be civically engaged,” Richardson-Whitfield said. “This series is a continuance of that tradition, and a way to bring much-needed joy and laughter into people’s homes.”

“Zoom Where It Happens” launched on September 8 with an episode of “Golden Girls” read by an all Black cast. More than 100,000 participants RSVPed to watch that one.

“Zoom Where It Happens” will continue with a rotating cast of actors through Election Day.

The table read will happen Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.