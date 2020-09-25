Oklahoma foster children go fishing with country music star Blake Shelton

Entertainment

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma — Oklahoma native and country music super star Blake Shelton invited some foster children to go fishing with him, according to the ABC affiliate KOCO.

According to state officials, this was part of the Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families partnership program.

Shelton is an Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation board director.

He invited several foster children to come fish in one of his Oklahoma farm ponds.

Shelton, along with volunteers from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and OWCF helped teach the children how to fish.