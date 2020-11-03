Khalid encourages El Pasoans who haven’t voted yet to cast their ballot

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans who haven't voted yet are being encouraged by Borderland native R&B superstar Khalid to do so.

On Tuesday, he tweeted that his fellow El Pasoans should be sure to vote, but also be careful while doing so because of the surge of Covid-19 infections in the community.

El Paso election officials have undertaken added protections for voters, including frequent sanitization of polling locations.

Khalid has been urging not only El Pasoans, but all his fans, to cast their ballot in this election that has drawn significant voter turnout nationwide.

"Your voice matters now more than ever," Khalid said last month at the Billboard Music Awards after being named top R&B artist for 2020.