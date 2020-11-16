Former Bella Cora bakers from El Paso featured in Netflix series ‘Sugar Rush Christmas’

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas-- Since the pandemic you've probably been binging your favorite Netflix shows. Well, if you plan on binge watching the new season of 'Sugar Rush Christmas' you might see a few familiar faces.

"It was certainly the most intense baking that Ana and I have both have ever done and we've done some serious baking," said Jonathan Bowden, former owner of El Paso's Bella Cora Bakery.

Bowden along with Ana Dominguez were contestants on the second season of the baking competition show, 'Sugar Rush Christmas' on Netflix.

Dominguez went from being a student of Jonathan's to an employee and now the owner of Kai Ice, a local Ice cream shop.

"When he was doing the first year anniversary for his bakery he invited me to help and I just liked it so much that I decided to stay for years," said Dominguez.

It was their passion for baking that led them to send in an application to be a contestant on the Netflix series, 'Sugar Rush Christmas.'

"We basically sent an application online," said Domniguez, "They first interviewed us together after that they let us know that you made it to the next steps of the auctions."

The series is a Christmas themed spin on competitive baking.

"So everything is timed," said Bowden, "They give the contestants three hours for the first two rounds and then three hours if you make it to the final round."

A timed competitive baking show meant the stress level was high but despite the stress, both chefs were just happy to be doing what they love.

"Honestly, it was intense," said Dominguez, "We were stressed and all that but honestly we were just having fun. If you're not having fun then it's not really worth it."

Bowden hopes that when the series airs it will help him with business in Kentucky where he now lives.

"I'm trying to capitalize on it and do things here in Louisville in order to get things going," said Bowden, "I've told my friends, you've heard me make dumb jokes in person and now you can hear them on television."

Within hours of the series trailer being posted online, Dominguez has received hundreds of messages congratulating her.

Although she is humbled by the positive response from the El Paso community she hopes the series will provide an escape for those in our community during these difficult times.

"This year has been rough for all of us, but I'm happy that we get to make people happy and think about something else," said Dominguez.

You can tune in on Nov. 27 to see if Bowden and Dominguez take the cash prize of $10,000.