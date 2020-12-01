Drive-in Christmas movies come to El Paso County Coliseum starting Friday

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas – Christmas movies are coming to the El Paso County Coliseum, pandemic style.

The Mistletoe Movies series will be held as a drive-in event and all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county health guidelines will be enforced.

Starting Friday, Dec. 4, with “Polar Express,” movies will be shown at 5:50 p.m. or 6 p.m. and either 8 or 8:15 p.m. nearly every night, ending on Dec. 19 with “Elf.”

The schedule for Mistletoe Movies is as follows.

Friday, Dec. 4: Polar Express, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5: Jingle All the Way, 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6: The Santa Clause, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8: Home Alone, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9: Die Hard, 5:50 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10: Bad Santa, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11: Gremlins, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14: Home Alone 2, 5:50 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15: A Christmas Carol, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Edward Scissorhands, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17: The Nightmare Before Christmas, 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18: Office Christmas Party, 5:50 p.m. and 8:15pm

Saturday, Dec. 19: Elf, 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for general admission and are available at universe.com.

For more information, you can call the El Paso County Coliseum box office at (915) 533-9899.