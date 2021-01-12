Former Destiny’s Child star LeToya Luckett announces split from husband

Entertainment

Former Destiny’s Child star LeToya Luckett has announced that she has split from her husband Tommicus Walker.

The couple welcomed their second child just three months ago.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” Luckett wrote on Instagram.

“It is my deepest desire for us to be loving coparents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

Walker also shared his own message on social media writing, “We remain committed to our family as co-parents and we ask that you please respect our privacy and the safety of our children at this time. We happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another.”

The couple married in 2017.