BAFTA film awards 2021 nominees announced

Nominations for the UK’s prestigious BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards have been announced.

Last year’s nominations were heavily criticized for their lack of diversity — every person shortlisted for a 2020 acting award was White, while the lack of gender diversity among nominees was also stark.

BAFTA announced in September some 120 “wide-ranging changes” to address a lack of diversity in the awards, including changes to its membership and voting process. The changes, hailed by chair Krishnendu Majumdar as “a watershed moment” in the academy’s history, came after a seven-month review following the lack of diversity in last year’s nominations.

BAFTA winners awards will be announced on Sunday, April 11.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominations

Best Film

“The Father”

“The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding British Film

“Calm With Horses”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“The Mauritanian”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Jasmila Žbanić (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

Sarah Gavron (“Rocks”)

Original Screenplay

“Another Round”

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland”

“The White Tiger”

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”)

Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“His House”)

Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”)

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (“Calm With Horses”)

Kosar Ali (“Rocks”)

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Ashley Madekwe (“County Lines”)

Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)

Supporting Actor