Drive-in movies return to El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Coliseum is hosting three weekends in a row of movies on a giant outdoor screen. You are invited to bring your own snacks and drinks and enjoy classic movies on Friday and Saturday nights.

The movies kick off with two Steven Spielberg films - "Jaws" on Friday, March 19th and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on Saturday, March 20th. On March 26th, "The Exorcist" will be shown and "Spies in Disguise" will be on Saturday, March 27th. Finally on Friday, April 2nd, you can see director Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller "Alien" and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" another Steven Spielberg film, wraps up the series on Saturday, April 3rd.

Gates each evening will open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per carload and must be purchased in advance at universe.com.

The Coliseum continues to follow CDC and El Paso County guidelines regarding social distancing. Coliseum restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.