Meghan’s ‘Suits’ family and Hollywood have rallied around her

Entertainment

Even before the airing of Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, some of the people who worked with her on the series “Suits” were defending the former actress.

Before she married into the royal family the Duchess portrayed attorney Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 on the show

“Suits” creator, Aaron Korsh, tweeted that she “is not a monster.”

“She’s a strong woman with a kind heart who’s trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation,” he wrote. “I don’t know the specifics of some incident from years ago but if late night emails makes you a horrible person, then I’m going to hell 50 times over.”

Korsh was referring to the Buckingham Palace announcement that an investigation was being launched into allegations that the Duchess of Sussex bullied some staff.

Co-star Patrick J. Adams also tweeted his support.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” he wrote before the interview aired. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

After the interview aired in the United States, tennis star Serena Williams, shared a statement on social media in which she wrote “my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion.”

“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us,” Williams wrote.

Other famous people including Hilary Clinton, Bernice King, Maria Shriver, Gabrielle Union and the nation’s youngest poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, also weighed in on the interview.

“Meghan was the Crown’s greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era,” Gorman tweeted. “They didn’t just maltreat her light–they missed out on it.”