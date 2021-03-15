Billie Eilish won the Grammy she thinks Megan Thee Stallion deserved

Entertainment

Billie Eilish had a bit of an ‘Adele 2017’ moment at Sunday night’s Grammys.

That’s the year Adele insisted that she didn’t deserve her album of the year win because it should have gone to Beyoncé for “Lemonade.”

This time around, Eilish won record of the year for “Everything I Wanted” and shouted out rapper Megan Thee Stallion who was nominated for “Savage.”

“This is really embarrassing for me,” Eilish said. “Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserve this.”

It was the second year in the row the 19-year-old took home the prestigious award.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, she had a pretty good night, heating up the stage with her performance with fellow rapper Cardi B, winning best new artist and making history with Beyoncé as the first pair of women to win best rap performance at the Grammys.