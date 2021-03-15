Oscar nominations 2021: See the list of nominees

Entertainment

Nominations for 93rd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

Husband and wife stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominations live from London.

This year’s ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic and is set to air Sunday, April 25, on ABC.

Check back here for the nominations as they are announced.

BEST PICTURE

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

ORIGINAL SONG

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“TheTrial of the Chicago 7”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

DIRECTOR

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

COSTUME DESIGN

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

SOUND EDITING

SOUND MIXING

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

VISUAL EFFECTS

FILM EDITING

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING