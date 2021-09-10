Reggaeton star J Balvin returning to El Paso for upcoming ‘José’ Tour

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Reggaeton superstar J Balvin will be returning to the Sun City for his upcoming “José Tour

2022.”

The multi-platinum recording artist will perform in over 25 cities across the United States, Canada & Puerto Rico.

He will be performing in El Paso on May 4, 2022 at the Don Haskins Center.

Balvin last performed at the Don Haskins Center in Oct. 2019.

Ticket pre-sale begins on Monday, Sept. 13 at noon.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, AXS, SeatGeek, Evenko.ca, and Ticketerapr.com.

For a complete list of cities the artist will be visiting, you can go to jbalvin.com