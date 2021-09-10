Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
today at 8:41 AM
Published 8:37 AM

Reggaeton star J Balvin returning to El Paso for upcoming ‘José’ Tour

Reggaeton superstar J Balvin's concert tour poster.
JBalvin.com
Reggaeton superstar J Balvin's concert tour poster.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Reggaeton superstar J Balvin will be returning to the Sun City for his upcoming “José Tour
2022.”

The multi-platinum recording artist will perform in over 25 cities across the United States, Canada & Puerto Rico.

He will be performing in El Paso on May 4, 2022 at the Don Haskins Center.

Balvin last performed at the Don Haskins Center in Oct. 2019.

Ticket pre-sale begins on Monday, Sept. 13 at noon.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, AXS, SeatGeek, Evenko.ca, and Ticketerapr.com.

For a complete list of cities the artist will be visiting, you can go to jbalvin.com

El Paso / Lifestyle / Top Stories

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content