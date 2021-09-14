El Paso Film Festival returns in October with over 50 new films

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- Get your popcorn ready as the El Paso Film Festival is back and it has over 50 new films ready to play for you.

The festival is set to start on Oct. 14 at the Alamo Drafthouse on Montecillo. It will then move to the Philanthropy Theater in downtown El Paso and run through Oct. 17.

The festival organizers said they decided to offer in-person programming based on El Paso's high Covid-19 vaccination rate.

VIP Badges and Film Passes are now on sale for the general public via the El Paso Film Festival website.