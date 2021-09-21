Attention adrenaline junkies: Nitro Circus action sports event coming to El Paso Oct. 23

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- Their shows have been thrilling audiences since 2003 and the Nitro Circus: You Got This! tour is coming to El Paso's Southwest University Park on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Nitro Circus features a blend of BMX (bicycle motocross), FMX (freestyle motocross), skateboarding, scooter riding, even some outrageous contraptions that you'd never think of.

FMX rider and Nitro Circus star Javier Villegas appeared on ABC-7 at Four Monday to talk about his career and what Borderland residents can expect when the show comes to town next month. Villegas, born in Chile, is a veteran of the sport. He started at age 17. With multiple world's first tricks to his name, the mention of Javier resonates with FMX fans all across the globe. Aside from his world's firsts and earning a spot on Nitro Circus, Javier's awards and accomplishments include winning silver at Nitro World Games 2017, silver at X Games in 2013, Bronze as X Games in 2012, bronze at X Fighters in 2013, and two golds plus one silver Night of the Jumps in 2012.

Villegas says for first time Nitro Circus attendees, this is no ordinary circus. "There are a lot of pyrotechnics," Villegas explained. "You'll see a lot of motorcycles flying, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and even contraptions that aren't supposed to be ridden or jumped in any way, we still make it happen. We have tricycles, we have a trash can we do backflips with, ice chest, whiskey barrel, all kinds of stuff you could imagine, you'll see it."

So is Villegas working on any new tricks he'll unveil at the show in El Paso next month? "I am," he said. "I don't want to reveal any secrets, but all of us are improving every week. We have new ramps that we just started using two months ago, we're still getting used to them."

Tickets for Nitro Circus are available by going to https://www.southwestuniversitypark.com/event-calendar and clicking on the Nitro Circus link.