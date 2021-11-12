12-year-old El Paso boy gets dream come true with appearance in movie being filmed in Mesilla

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- What were you doing when you were 12 years old?

If your dreams involved being an action star in a movie you're not alone.

12-year-old El Pasoan Xavier Silva has always wanted to be an actor and his dream is to be a super hero in an action movie. He and his mother answered a casting call and were selected.

Xavier was in a movie scene this week that was being filmed in Mesilla. He thinks his future is bright and looks forward to more opportunities to act in a movie.

"Some people who are now acting as main characters in other shows were background characters in others. Like I remember watching Family Matters - it's an older sitcom, but I remember watching it and a character in the background ended up being a main character about a season later. And I just hope that I go from background to cast, that would be really amazing," he told ABC-7.

There are 150 crew and 150 actors and extras working on the movie being filmed in Mesilla.