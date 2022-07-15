Skip to Content
New movie ‘Day Shift’ produced by native El Pasoan, stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and James Franco

EL PASO, Texas - 'Day Shift' is a new motion picture that will begin streaming on Netflix on August 12th. Jamie Foxx stars as a pool cleaner whose real job is a vampire hunter. Foxx has a week to kill enough vampires and come up with the cash to pay for his kid's tuition and braces. The movie also stars Snoop Dogg and James Franco.

Native El Pasoan Yvette Yates and her production company Impossible Dream Entertainment, teamed up with first time director J.J. Perry on the film. Perry was interview on ABC-7 at 4.

