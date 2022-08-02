Skip to Content
Pat Carroll passes away at 95

CAPE COD, Massachusetts --

The deep husky tones of the villainous sea witch Ursula in The Little Mermaid can be recognized anywhere by Disney fans.

Pat Carroll, the voice of Ursula, passed away this weekend in her home in Massachusetts. Her career spans seven decades.

she won an Emmy for a comedy series, a Grammy for her onw woman show and she appeared on numerous television shows.

Carroll says that playing Ursula was her favorite role. "I've never enjoyed anything so much in my life" she said. Carroll was 95 years old.

