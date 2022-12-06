ABC’s show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” features a couple from Mesa, AZ

MESA, Arizona-- Shelley and Michael Pelky of Mesa, Arizona started going all out for Christmas about 12 years ago, and now they're competing on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" show.

They will compete against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.

Their display took about two and a half months to complete. It has more than 100-thousand lights in total, about 15-thousand are just on the tree.

It's a display guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.