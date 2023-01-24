Billie Eilish: Live At The O2 is coming to cinemas this week

EL PASO, Texas-- Last year, Billie Eilish started her amazing 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour'.

If you weren't lucky enough to see the singer live, fans now have a chance to see her gig at The O2 Arena in cinemas, for one day only.

According to the official website, the film includes: 'A full-length concert performance of 27 songs in just over 95 minutes, as well as intimate and unforgettable moments between Billie and her audience'.

The film, which has been nominated for the Best Music Film Grammy, was previously live streamed, however this is the first time the extended cut will be released for fans to see.

Trafalgar Releasing will present "Billie Eilish Live At The O2: Extended Cut" for one night only, this Friday.

The concert-film will be screened in 4k and Dolby Atmos at: Cinemark Cielo Vista Mall 14 and XD, Cinemark West and XD, Cinemark 20 and XD.