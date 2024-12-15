Las Cruces program offers half-off pet adoptions for the holidays

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- This holiday season, Action Programs for Animals in Las Cruces is helping furry friends find loving homes through its “Home for the Holidays” program.

Adoption fees are reduced by 50%, bringing the cost to just $25 through January 4. All animals available for adoption are fully vetted, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and ready for their forever homes.

Staff highlight the unconditional love and companionship pets bring to their adopters, with proven mental health benefits like reduced anxiety and depression. Monica Fullerton, a behavioral mental health specialist, notes that pets can lower heart rates and provide companionship that boosts moods.

Some dogs in the program even come trained, thanks to P.A.W.S., a program that pairs inmates with at-risk animals to prepare them for adoption. This initiative not only saves dogs from euthanasia but also helps participants, like Shawn, transition and rebuild their lives.

For more information on adopting a pet, visit Action Programs for Animals and make this holiday season special for you and a furry friend.