Beyoncé officially has the most Grammys of any artist

LOS ANGELES, California-- History was made at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Beyoncé put her name in the record books when she captured the Grammy for Best Dance Electronic Album for her record 'Renaissance.'

The crowd rose to its feet to celebrate Beyoncé’s win. She thanked her late Uncle Johnny, whose name she famously drops in the song “Heated,” as well as her husband and three children. She also acknowledged the LGBTQ artists who inspired and directly contributed to “Renaissance.”

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said.

Grammys host Trevor Noah said Bey’s win also settled another matter: “We can finally end the GOAT debate; it’s done now – it’s Beyoncé,” he said.

Beyoncé has now won 32 Grammys, the most of any artist. The singer has racked up 88 Grammy nominations over her career. She already was the most awarded woman performer before Sunday's milestone. The conductor Georg Solti previously held the record for most Grammys earned by a single artist.