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Amigo Man to lead 90th Sun Bowl Thanksgiving parade

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Published 2:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Association on Wednesday announced the grand marshal and theme for its annual Thanksgiving parade.

El Paso's Amigo Man will lead the 90th Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade under a "Famous Sports & Movie Scenes" theme. The Amigo Man, an ambassador for the city, turned 50 years old in February.

Float builders will design displays recreating iconic moments from sports and entertainment history.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) on Montana Avenue.

At a joint announcement, the Sun Bowl and law firm named Estine Davis as the parade's Posthumous Honorary Grand Marshal. Davis was one of El Paso's first Black female business owners when she took over Estine's Eastside Barbershop in the 1960s.

Davis community ties include the Thanksgiving parade. The Sun Bowl Association said Davis spent more than 50 years designing and building her own floats for the parade.

The parade will take place just after the first anniversary of Davis' death.

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